Chidambaram's 'Manjummel Boys' storms into 100 crore club in just 12 days

Chidambaram's 'Manjummel Boys' has joined the coveted 100 crore club, achieving this milestone within a remarkable 12 days of its release. The film's success extends beyond Kerala, garnering positive feedback from audiences in other languages and even abroad. The enthusiastic reception in Tamil Nadu has significantly contributed to the movie's swift entry into the 100-crore club.

With an impressive collection of Rs 56 crores from India and Rs 40 crores from overseas, 'Manjummel Boys' stands out for its widespread appeal. The movie also raked in Rs 15 crores from Tamil Nadu alone within 11 days. Joining the ranks of 'Pulimurugan' and 'Lucifer,' this film marks the fourth Malayalam movie to achieve the 100 crore milestone solely through theatre collections. Jude Anthany's '2018' holds the distinction of being the highest-grossing Malayalam movie to date.

The fantastic reception in Tamil Nadu is turning heads, as 'Manjummel Boys' competes fiercely with recent Tamil releases. Based on a real-life incident involving Kerala youths in the perilous Guna caves of Kodaikanal, the film captivates audiences with its gripping survival thriller narrative.