Gal Gadot welcomes fourth baby with husband Jaron Varsano

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot has welcomed her fourth baby with husband Jaron Varsano. She made the announcement on social media with a picture.

Gadot took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of holding the newborn in the hospital, reports people.com

"My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through," Gadot wrote in her caption.

She added: "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too ."

Gadot is also mother to her three daughters Alma, 12, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2 with Varsano.

(With IANS inputs)