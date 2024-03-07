Mammootty's horror thriller 'Bramayugam' locks its OTT release date

Malayalam superstar Mammootty's blockbuster hit movie 'Bramayugam' is set to make its digital debut on the OTT platform SonyLIV on March 15, much to the excitement of fans eagerly awaiting its release. 'Bramayugam' will hit the streaming platform exactly a month after its theatrical premiere on February 15.

“The iconic Mammootty stars in Bramayugam, a black and white masterpiece, shrouded in mystery and horror! Get ready for a cinematic experience unlike any other. Streaming on SonyLIV from March 15th. #Bramayugam #SonyLIV #BramayugamOnSonyLIV,” the official handle of SonyLIV posted along with the trailer of the movie.

Mammootty takes on the role of Kodumon Potti, a weathered tantrik whose age masks the potent magic simmering within.

Filmed entirely in black and white, the movie creates a suspenseful atmosphere with shadows dancing in every frame. The haunting beauty of the monochrome format amplifies the shadows, playing tricks on your mind as something unseen seems to writhe in every corner.

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the movie also stars Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan in important roles.