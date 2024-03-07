'Manjummel Boys' happened when I was going through a tough phase: Sreenath Bhasi

Manjummel Boys continues its super successful run in the theatres. Actor Sreenath Bhasi, who portrayed the character of Subhash in the movie, has shared insights into his role. He revealed that the character of Subhash came to him during a challenging period, both personally and professionally. Bhasi disclosed that he had faced rejection, even being removed from lead roles in movies due to criticisms about his acting. During an interview with Rekha Menon, Bhasi shared that when he met the real-life Subhash, he was advised not to inquire about the true accident, as it would give him nightmares.

"I am truly happy that 'Manjummel Boys' happened, and the audience embraced it wholeheartedly. This film came to me when I was facing tough times, both personally and professionally. It was during that period that the character of Subhash came my way. I was initially supposed to play the lead in another movie, but I was replaced due to criticism about my acting. I felt disheartened, and that's when 'Manjummel Boys' came into my life. The cast and crew of the film are like family to me, and working on this project felt like therapy," said Bhasi.

"There's a scene in the movie where I walk inside a cave with red light; that cave was real. Abhiram, who acted alongside me, had a fear of heights, so he was quite scared during that sequence. However, the entire cast and crew were incredibly supportive, and eventually, I managed to immerse myself completely into my character," added Bhasi.