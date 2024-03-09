Delayed but worth the wait: 'Aadujeevitham' trailer drops, promises gripping survival adventure

Blessy’s directorial 'Aadujeevitham', starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming films in Mollywood. The film is set to hit theaters on March 28. The makers released the trailer of the movie today. Originally scheduled for release at 12:00 PM IST, there was a slight delay, and the trailer premiered an hour later, at 1:00 PM.

Speaking about the trailer and the film, Blessy expressed his thoughts, stating, “I personally feel The Goat Life is the greatest survival adventure ever, simply because something as unbelievable as that actually happened to someone. Truth has never been stranger than fiction. Actually the tagline for the novel from which the movie is adapted from itself is ‘lives we have not lived are all myths for us’. It has been a decade, but I only spent half the time Richard Attenborough spent making Gandhi, it’s not a big deal. I hope the audiences enjoy the film and the world we are presenting to them.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran, sharing his experience on 'The Goat Life', stated, “It’s been a long journey and not an easy one; after a decade long wait the audience gets to watch the fruit of our hard work and turmoil. From Covid Days to today, The Goat Life has been an unexpected and an unforgettable journey. It has been an honour to be a part of Blessy sir’s vision and watch a maestro like A.R.Rahman bring music to life. The Goat Life is more than just a movie for us, it’s a story that has touched our hearts and will stay with us forever. We hope the audience feels the same.”

Based on the novel ‘Aadujeevitham’, a popular best seller from the Malayalam literary world, the movie tells the true story of Najeeb, a young man who migrated from the lush green shores of Kerala in the early 90s in search of fortune in a foreign land. The novel has been translated into 12 different languages, including foreign ones, and was penned by noted writer Benyamin.

Produced by Visual Romance, 'The Goat Life' also stars Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian actors like Amala Paul and K.R. Gokul, and renowned Arab actors such as Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles. The film's music direction and sound design are handled by Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookutty, respectively.