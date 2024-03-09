Oscar 2024 nominations: Here's the full list

The 2024 Academy Awards, with Jimmy Kimmel as host, is set for March 10 (March 11, IST) and will be available for live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar. Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid shared this year's nominees live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. 'Oppenheimer' leads the way with 13 nominations, followed by 'Poor Things' with 11, 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with 10, and 'Barbie' with eight nominations. Here's the full list of nominees for this year's Oscars.
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
ACTOR IN SUPPORTING ROLE
Sterling K Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
ACTRESS IN LEADING ROLE
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
ACTRESS IN SUPPORTING ROLE
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
The Boy and The Heron, Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
Elemental, Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
Nimona, Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
Robert Dreams, Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
Spider-man: Across The Spider-verse, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal
CINEMATOGRAPHY
El Conde - Edward Lachman
Rodrigo Prieto- Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro - Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things - Robbie Ryan
COSTUME DESIGN
Barbie - Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon - Jacqueline West
Napoleon - Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things - Holly Waddington
DIRECTING
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
Bobi Wine: The People's President - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
The Eternal Memory - Maite Alberdi
Four Daughters - Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
To Kill A Tiger - Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
20 Days in Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
FILM EDITING
Anatomy of a Fall - Laurent Sénéchal
The Holdovers - Kevin Tent
Killers of the Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame
Poor Things- Yorgos Mavropsaridis
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Io Capitano - Italy
Perfect Days - Japan
Society of the Snow - Spain
The teachers' lounge - Germany
The zone of interest - United Kingdom
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Golda - Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
Maestro - Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel
Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
Society of the snow - Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
American Fiction - Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny - John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson
Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
'The Fire Inside' from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
'I'm Just Ken' from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
'It Never Went Away' from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
'Wahzhazhe (A song for my people)' from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George
'What was I made for' from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
BEST PICTURE
American Fiction - Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers
Anatomy of a Fall - Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers
Barbie - David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers
The Holdovers - Mark Johnson, Producer
Killers of the Flower Moon - Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers
Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
Oppenheimer - Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers
Past Lives - David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers
Poor Things - Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers
The Zone of Interest - James Wilson, Producer