Oscar 2024 nominations: Here's the full list

The 2024 Academy Awards, with Jimmy Kimmel as host, is set for March 10 (March 11, IST) and will be available for live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar. Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid shared this year's nominees live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. 'Oppenheimer' leads the way with 13 nominations, followed by 'Poor Things' with 11, 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with 10, and 'Barbie' with eight nominations. Here's the full list of nominees for this year's Oscars.

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

ACTOR IN SUPPORTING ROLE

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

ACTRESS IN LEADING ROLE

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

ACTRESS IN SUPPORTING ROLE

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boy and The Heron, Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Elemental, Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Nimona, Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

Robert Dreams, Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

Spider-man: Across The Spider-verse, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

CINEMATOGRAPHY

El Conde - Edward Lachman

Rodrigo Prieto- Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro - Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things - Robbie Ryan

COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie - Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon - Jacqueline West

Napoleon - Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things - Holly Waddington

DIRECTING

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Bobi Wine: The People's President - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

The Eternal Memory - Maite Alberdi

Four Daughters - Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

To Kill A Tiger - Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

20 Days in Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

FILM EDITING

Anatomy of a Fall - Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers - Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame

Poor Things- Yorgos Mavropsaridis

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Io Capitano - Italy

Perfect Days - Japan

Society of the Snow - Spain

The teachers' lounge - Germany

The zone of interest - United Kingdom

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Golda - Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro - Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel

Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Society of the snow - Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

American Fiction - Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny - John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

'The Fire Inside' from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

'I'm Just Ken' from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

'It Never Went Away' from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

'Wahzhazhe (A song for my people)' from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George

'What was I made for' from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

BEST PICTURE

American Fiction - Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

Anatomy of a Fall - Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

Barbie - David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

The Holdovers - Mark Johnson, Producer

Killers of the Flower Moon - Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Oppenheimer - Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers

Past Lives - David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

Poor Things - Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

The Zone of Interest - James Wilson, Producer