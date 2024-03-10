Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish, Osage singers to perform at Oscars 2024

Actor Ryan Gosling is set to perform live at the Oscars. The Academy Award-nominated actor, known for his role in the film 'Barbie', will sing the power ballad "I'm Just Ken" at the gala. This song is one of five nominees for a golden statuette, as announced by organizers on Wednesday. Joining Gosling on stage will be Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, who will perform another 'Barbie' tune, the introspective "What Was I Made For?" Additionally, Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" from the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon', as announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Rounding out the list are Jon Batiste singing "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony," a documentary about the musician and his wife, and Becky G singing "The Fire Inside," written by perennial nominee Diane Warren for "Flamin' Hot."

While Eilish's song won two Grammys and is the clear favourite, "I'm Just Ken" -- written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt -- was one of the highlights of the summer blockbuster, and fans had clamoured for Gosling to sing on Oscars night.

In the film, the actor -- wearing a white fur coat and bandana over his bleached blond hair -- leads a horde of Kens in an epic song and dance number.

"Doesn't seem to matter what I do / I'm always number two," he croons in the song.

"I'm just Ken / Anywhere else, I'd be a 10 / Is it my destiny / To live and die a life of blond fragility?"

The song charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

