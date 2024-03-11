Ram Charan-Jr NTR's 'Naatu Naatu' makes a cameo at Oscars 2024

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 11, 2024 11:58 AM IST
'Naatu Naatu' song poster. Photo: IMDb

In 2023, India eagerly anticipated a historic moment when RRR received an Oscar nomination. However, this year, a highlight emerged with M. M. Keeravani's hit song making an appearance druing the event. Despite the film not being nominated, SS Rajamouli’s epic found its place in the Oscars montage, showcasing the visuals of Naatu Naatu.

During the presentation of the Best Original Song award, Naatu Naatu played on the big screen as Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo announced the winner. Interestingly, the Academy paid tribute not only to the song but also to RRR’s breathtaking climax action sequence.

RRR had a remarkable run in the previous award season. It began at the Critics Choice Awards, where the film clinched both the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song awards for Naatu Naatu. Adding to its international acclaim, the song also secured the Best Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, followed by its major win at the Oscars.

