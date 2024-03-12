Allu Arjun fans thrash man in Bengaluru, ask him to chant 'Jai Allu Arjun'

The Bengaluru police swiftly responded to a distressing video circulating on social media platform X, showing fans of actor Allu Arjun assaulting a man in the city. According to India Today, upon being notified through the official X account of Bengaluru City Police, authorities took immediate action.

The disturbing video shared on X shows a group of individuals brutally attacking a man, with one person urging the victim to shout 'Jai Allu Arjun' to stop further violence. Despite being dragged along the ground, the victim appears bloodied and motionless. Reports indicate that the altercation occurred near KR Puram.

India Today further reported that the Bengaluru City Police acted promptly upon receiving the alert through the official X account. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has yet to address the controversy on his social media platforms.