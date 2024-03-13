It took us 7 days to get the camel's reaction shot: Prithviraj on Aadujeevitham shooting

The trailer for Prithviraj's 'Aadujeevitham' was met with an enthusiastic response from the audience, evoking a sense of awe and admiration. Among the standout scenes featured in the trailer was a particularly striking moment where Prithviraj's reflection is glimpsed through the eyes of a camel.

Prithviraj recently shared more insights into the creation of this memorable scene. He revealed that when director Blessy suggested capturing the camel's reaction shot, he was initially taken aback. The process of capturing this scene proved to be a meticulous task, spanning a total of seven days.

Reflecting on the experience, Prithviraj remarked on the significance of the shot where his reflection is visible in the camel's eye, achieved through the use of a macro lens. He described a moment during filming, where he bid farewell to the animals on set, particularly bonding with one camel in particular.

Prithviraj recounted how, after sharing a moment with the camel by offering it food and bidding it farewell, the camel stood up and looked at him, providing the desired reaction shot. This sequence required careful planning and coordination to ensure consistency in lighting and atmosphere, resulting in the extension of shooting hours for several days.