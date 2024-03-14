'Manjummel Boys', which hit theatres last month, scripted history by becoming the highest grossing film in Malayalam till date. The film directed by Chidambaram recently broke the record set by the Jude Anthany Joseph-starrer '2018', last year.

As per reports, 'Manjummel Boys' crossed Rs 175 crore in earnings worldwide. The team shared their happiness on Instagram, with a post, captioned “The Highest World Wide Grosser From the Malayalam Film Industry. Thankyou all for the love.”

Though Manjummel Boys was well received in Kerala, the film went on to become a massive success in Tamil Nadu, with the movie still running houseful in many theatres. The movie overtook one-time highest grosser 'Pulimurugan' in gross collections in the initial days of its release.

'Manjummel Boys' is Chidambaram's second movie after the hit film 'Jan E Man' featuring Basil Joseph. 'Manjummel Boys' revolves around a real life incident and is a survival drama featuring a group of men from Ernakulam in Kerala. Sreenath Bhasi, Soubin Shahir, Ganapathi, Balu Varghese, Jean Paul Lal, among others play prominent roles in the movie.