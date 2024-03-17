Support grows for Jassie Gift after mike-grabbing incident at Kolenchery college

In a humiliating incident, singer-musician Jassie Gift abruptly left the stage in protest after the college principal confiscated his microphone during his performance at St. Peter's College, Kolenchery, on Thursday.

As Jassie and his band were performing, the principal intruded onto the stage and forcefully seized the microphone, citing 'technical issues with the show'. She claimed that the band's performance was permitted solely on the condition that Jassie Gift would be the sole vocalist. However, she accused the organizers of disregarding this stipulation.

Numerous industry celebrities have rallied behind Jassie Gift in support. Singer G Venugopal voiced his outrage on social media, denouncing any attempts to discredit performers after their performances. He expressed disappointment, particularly with the involvement of a college principal, emphasizing the tendency for some individuals to assert control over artistic institutions only to manipulate them.

"Jassie is an exceptional artist and individual. He defies societal norms by expressing himself through dance, regardless of societal approval or rejection," stated Venugopal.

Music director Sharreth also conveyed his solidarity with Jassie Gift via social media. He lamented the distressing ordeal faced by Jassie at St. Peter's College, condemning the humiliation and disrespect inflicted upon artists and the art form.

Sharreth underscored Jassie's humility and talent, expressing concern over the injustice suffered by the artist. He emphasized the broader impact of such mistreatment on both artists and art enthusiasts.

"The incident at St. Peter's College serves as a stark reminder of the imperative to uphold the integrity and creative expression of artists," Sharreth concluded. "Such abuses of authority by college officials must never recur."