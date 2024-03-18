Nick Jonas in Mumbai to spend quality time with Priyanka and Maltie

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 18, 2024 02:31 PM IST
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra. Photo: Instagram

Singer Nick Jonas, who earlier performed in Mumbai as the headliner for the second edition of Lollapalooza India along with his brothers, Joe and Kevin, is back in the city to spend some quality time with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and their daughter Maltie.

He was papped exiting the Mumbai airport dressed in a white shirt, matching pants and shoes.
Nick also carried a black sling bag. He smiled and waved at the paparazzi and fans gathered outside the airport.
The singer has come to India just a week before Holi. It remains to be seen if Nick and Priyanka would stay back in the country to celebrate the festival with their friends and family.

Priyanka landed in India with their daughter, days before Nick’s arrival.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in ‘Heads of State’ alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to star in ‘The Bluff’, which will be directed by Frank E Flowers. The film will also star Karl Urban.
(With IANS inputs)

