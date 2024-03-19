Moved to tears after watching scenes from 'Aadujeevitham': Real-life Najeeb's emotional reaction

Prithviraj's portrayal in 'Aadujeevitham' resonates deeply with Najeeb, the real-life inspiration behind the book by Benyamin. Najeeb, speaking in an interview with Manorama Online, expressed his emotional reaction to the film, stating that he cried during many scenes and felt that Prithviraj truly captured the essence of his hardships.

"The kind of torture that I faced in my life is exactly how it is shown in 'Aadujeevitham'," Najeeb remarked. He recounted a particular scene where he cries out for his wife in his sleep, reflecting on the goosebumps he experienced when watching Prithviraj portray that moment. Najeeb further shared that hearing Prithviraj's screams in the film brought tears to his eyes. He also highlighted a scene where Prithviraj gazes into a mirror, revealing that it also moved him to tears. Najeeb reflected on the haunting portrayal of his past experiences, emphasizing the emotional impact of seeing his story come to life on screen.

"I used to be a casual labourer, and after marriage, I realized that we probably couldn't manage with that income," Najeeb explained. Feeling the financial strain, he, like many others at the time, sought opportunities in the Gulf. Najeeb recalled his decision to sell a plot of land in 1993 in pursuit of better prospects abroad.

(Excerpts from interview written by Vishnu Prasad for Manorama Online)