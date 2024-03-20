Lenaa thanks husband Prasanth for 'new life', pens sweet note for him on her birthday

Actor Lenaa who recently got married to Gaganyaan Mission Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair penned a sweet note for her husband on her birthday, thanking him for the 'new life' he gifted her. 'Thankyou my Love, My man for this beautiful new life you have gifted me,” she wrote, while sharing photos of her holding a bouquet of roses in her hand.

Lenaa, who turned 43 on March 18, also released her book 'The Autobiography of God' in Bengaluru on the same day. Lenaa and Prasanth got married in an intimate ceremony in Bengaluru on January 17. The marriage took place at the Malleswaram temple with only immediate family members in attendance.

The couple kept details of the marriage confidential and only shared the news on February 27 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the names of the four test pilots for India's maiden manned space mission Gaganyaan. Prasanth is one of the test pilots selected for the mission.

Prasanth decided to meet Lenaa after he came across a video of her discussing spirituality during one of her interviews. They decided to tie the knot soon after. Lenaa was previously married to her childhood friend Abhilash Kumar. They got divorced in 2013.