Director Blessy known for his compelling storytelling style revealed it was Mammootty who encouraged him to become a screenwriter, even when Mollywood had a handful of illustrious writers. Blessy was speaking during the 'Survivors Meet,' an event organised by Manoramaonline and Jain School of Design, Media and Creative Arts held in Kochi recently.

“Mammootty asked me who would be writing the script of my film when I approached him for 'Kazhcha'. When I told him I had plans to approach a few scriptwriters, he asked me why I couldn't write the script myself. I shared my limitations with him, but he was insistent that I try writing the script myself. Thankfully, all the screenwriters whom I approached were unable to commit to my project, following which, I was compelled to write my own story,” he said.

'Kazhcha' deals with a projectionist's bid to adopt a homeless child who was displaced from Gujarat. The film starring Mammootty and Padmapriya, is considered to be one of Blessy's best-loved works. Meanwhile, 'Aadujeevitham', which will hit theatres on March 28, is based on writer Benyamin's book of the same name and features Prithviraj in a lead role. Prithviraj said he starved for nearly 31 days and survived on water to lose weight for his role. The music of the film, which took 16 years to execute, has been composed by A R Rahman.