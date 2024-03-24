Viral recreation of 'Aadujeevitham' trailer garners attention on social media

A recreated version of the 'Aadujeevitham' trailer is currently making waves across social media platforms. What distinguishes this video is its high-quality production and the stellar performances by its actors. Produced by Carbon Media Productions, the video features impressive editing and cinematography by Jayasankar. Shebin Shereef and Abinesh deliver notable performances in the recreation.

The highly anticipated film 'Aadujeevitham', starring Prithviraj, Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louius, and Rik Aby, is set to hit theatres on March 28th. The movie is based on the book of the same name by acclaimed writer Benyamin.