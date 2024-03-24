Viral recreation of 'Aadujeevitham' trailer garners attention on social media

Our Correspondent
Published: March 24, 2024 03:25 PM IST
Still from Aadujeevitham trailer recreation video. Photo: Youtube

A recreated version of the 'Aadujeevitham' trailer is currently making waves across social media platforms. What distinguishes this video is its high-quality production and the stellar performances by its actors. Produced by Carbon Media Productions, the video features impressive editing and cinematography by Jayasankar. Shebin Shereef and Abinesh deliver notable performances in the recreation.

The highly anticipated film 'Aadujeevitham', starring Prithviraj, Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louius, and Rik Aby, is set to hit theatres on March 28th. The movie is based on the book of the same name by acclaimed writer Benyamin.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT