Taapsee Pannu ties the knot with long-time beau Mathias Boe in hush-hush wedding?

Mumbai Actor Taapsee Pannu, who rose to prominence playing Shabana Khan in 'Baby' and Minal Arora in 'Pink', reportedly tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend and badminton coach Mathias Boe. The two, as per reports, got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Saturday.

Photos of the pre-wedding festivities shared by the couple's close friends have gone viral on social media. As per media reports, the pre-wedding festivities began on Wednesday. Their families and close friends attended the ceremony. Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in 'Thappad' and 'Dobaara' joined the wedding celebrations along with filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap, who is also Taapsee's good friend.

Producer-writer Kanika Dhillon's stylist Sugandha Sood shared photos of Kanika draped in traditional wear with the caption, 'Styled for a wedding.' Though the caption did not reveal details of the wedding or the venue, it seems the pictures were clicked prior to Taapsee's wedding. Kanika has also closely worked with Dhillon in several films.

Taapsee who started making public appearances with Mathias since 2022, reportedly wanted a private wedding, with very few people in attendance.