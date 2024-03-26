Ram Charan and Sukumar set to collaborate again after 'Rangasthalam'

RRR star Ram Charan and 'Pushpa' director Sukumar have announced their collaboration on a new feature film. The makers made the announcement on Monday, revealing that this project will be Charan's 17th film.

The upcoming movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The music for the film will be composed by DSP, who gained fame for his work on 'Pushpa'.

Mythri Movie Makers officially shared the news on their X page to coincide with the Holi festival celebration.

This film marks the reunion of Ram Charan and Sukumar, who previously worked together on the 2018 hit 'Rangasthalam'.

While Charan is gearing up for his next release in S Shankar's 'Game Changer', Sukumar is anticipating the release of 'Pushpa: The Rule', the sequel to the 2021 film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.