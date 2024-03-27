AMMA president Mohanlal is now Film Employees Federation of Kerala member

Actor Mohanlal, who is making his directorial debut with the mega-budget film 'Barroz', has been inducted as a member of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors' Union. The veteran actor received the membership at the 'Chalachithra Thozhilali Sangamam' (Film Workers' Conference 2024) held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday.

FEFKA president Sibi Malayil who delivered a speech during the event recalled how Mohanlal worked unofficially as an assistant director for two weeks on the sets of director Fazil's film 'Manjil Virinja Pookkal'. “Mohanlal was particular he wanted at least two weeks time to get himself familiarised with the crew and the set of the movie. At that time, he worked as an assistant in the film. Now, he is taking this big step as a director with 'Barroz',” said Sibi, who worked as an associate of Fazil in 'Manjil Virinja Pookkal'.

Mohanlal, who is also the president of the Association of Malayalam Film Artists (AMMA), thanked the FEFKA executive union for including him as its member. He later took to social media to express his gratitude to FEFKA. “Heartfelt thanks to FEFKA for the warm acceptance and welcome. Honoured to be part of this incredible family!,” he wrote.

FEFKA, which is an umbrella body of 21 trade unions, introduced an exclusive health insurance scheme for its members. The members will receive Rs 3 lakh health insurance coverage under the scheme. Each member is expected to pool in Rs 3,000 per year under the scheme.