High expectations for 'Aadujeevitham' as it releases on over 100 screens in Kerala

Prithviraj's 'Aadujeevitham', which hits the big screens today, is expected to make a massive collection on its opening day. The movie is set to release on over 100 screens in Kerala alone. As per online bookings, the film is projected to earn over Rs 5 crore from Kerala on its first day. The absence of any other Malayalam movie releasing today has further boosted its prospects. Remarkably, over 3 lakh tickets for the movie were sold through booking apps in Kerala alone.

The film holds the distinction of having the highest budget ever in Malayalam cinema. The journey of 'Aadujeevitham' began in 2008, with the filming process starting in 2018. The shooting was completed after a span of five years in 2023, making it the longest production period for a Malayalam film.

With its grand scale and high expectations, the film is anticipated to be one of the biggest hits in Prithviraj's career. Amala Paul plays the leading lady in the film, which is based on the book of the same name by acclaimed writer Benyamin. Oscar winners A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookutty are also associated with 'Aadujeevitham'.