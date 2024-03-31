Prithviraj starrer 'Aadujeevitham' crosses Rs 50 crore-mark globally

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 31, 2024 03:07 PM IST Updated: March 31, 2024 03:09 PM IST
The film features Prithviraj as Najeeb. Photo | Instagram (actorprabhas)

'Aadujeevitham' starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has collected over Rs 50 crore in worldwide gross collections, the makers announced on Sunday.
The Malayalam film follows the real-life story of Najeeb (Sukumaran), a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd in the secluded farm of Saudi Arabia.

Directed by Blessy, the movie is based on the 2008 bestselling novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin. It hit the screens on Friday.
Sukumaran, who is also distributing "Aadujeevitham" in Malayalam through Prithviraj Productions, posted the box office update on his official X page.

"#Aadujeevitham #TheGoatLifeInCinema @DirectorBlessy @benyamin_bh @arrahman @Amala_ams @Haitianhero @rikaby @resulp @iamkrgokul @HombaleFilms @AAFilmsIndia @PrithvirajProd @RedGiantMovies_ @MythriOfficial @Magic_Frames @ListinStephen," the actor shared a poster stating the film had made Rs 50 crore in worldwide gross collections.

RELATED ARTICLES

"Thank you all for your love and support," it also read.

Produced by Visual Romance, "Aadujeevitham" also features Amala Paul, K.R. Gokul, as well as Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.
Academy Award winners A R Rahman and Resul Pookutty have given music and sound design, respectively.  
(With PTI inputs)

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT