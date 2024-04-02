Prithviraj fasted for 3 days, drank vodka to further dehydrate his body: Aadujeevitham's cinematographer

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 02, 2024 03:45 PM IST
Prithviraj in Aadujeevitham. Photo: Instagram

Prithviraj's physical transformation in 'Aadujeevitham' has become one of the most talked-about aspects of the film. His remarkable transformation can be observed in a scene where he goes nude, taking a bath just before the escape.

Recently, cinematographer Sunil KS shed light on the filming of this particular scene. He revealed that Prithviraj had been fasting for three days and was on a water break, having abstained from water since the previous day. On the day of the shoot, Prithviraj consumed 30ML of vodka to further dehydrate his body. Due to his weakened state, he had to be carried to the location and lifted from the chair as he was unable to stand up on his own.

Based on the 2008 bestselling novel by Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' follows Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who is forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia. Produced by Visual Romance, the film also stars Amala Paul, KR Gokul, Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.  

