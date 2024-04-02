The Prithviraj-starrer 'Aadujeevitham' has been garnering critical acclaim ever since it hit theatres last week. Apart from Blessy's direction and the film's technical finesse, people have been praising the actor's performance in the movie. Prithviraj who essayed Najeeb in the film recently interacted with the real-life hero. The 12-minute video, which was shared by director Blessy, has gone viral on social media, with many praising the actor's thoughtful interaction with Najeeb.

In the video, Prithviraj describes his meeting with Najeeb a divine experience. “ I have essayed only two to three real-life characters, but this is the first time I am meeting a character I portrayed in a movie. It is truly a divine experience,” he says.

The actor also calls Najeeb a son of God. “You are truly the chosen one. There are many who have undergone such painful moments, but you were chosen to tell the world your story,” says Prithviraj. The actor also asks Najeeb if he had carried a watch with him. “I had one, but the experience I encountered changed me. I was no more conscious of my surroundings,” Najeeb replies. Prithviraj also enquires if Najeeb was aware of the passing months, since the desert looked the same in the morning, afternoon and evening. “No, I lost track of time and wasn't aware of the passing months or years. I was only aware of the sunrise and the sunset,” he says.

Najeeb reveals he never thought about escaping from the place. “I thought it was better to die and would lie on the sand so that the snakes would bite me in the night. But that never happened. I think it was God's plan that I stay alive. Whenever I woke up, my first thoughts were about my eight-month pregnant wife and my unborn child. I started having thoughts about killing my owner. But I knew I would get caught,” he says.