Amitabh Bachchan posts video of trip through Mumbai's under-sea tunnel, calls it a 'marvel'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 03, 2024 10:25 AM IST
The veteran actor took the under-sea tunnel for the first time since it opened to the public recently. Photos | Instagram (amitabhbachchan)

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is active on social media posted a video of his 'tour' through the recently opened Coastal Road Tunnel in Mumbai. The tunnel, which links Marine Drive and Bandra Worli Sea Link and covers a distance of 10.58 km, reduces travel time from 40-50 minutes to 10 minutes. Amitabh who was obviously stunned by the under-sea tunnel, described it as a 'marvel'. He also shared a video on X, formerly Twitter.

In the clip, he is seated in the backseat of a car driving through the tunnel, showing the route. He captioned the video: “Went first time in the TUNNEL - Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !!”

The thespian was travelling to Wankhede Stadium to watch a match between the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. Big B will soon be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

