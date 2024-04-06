Catch a glimpse of 'Nadikar': Tovino Thomas shines in Lal Jr.'s directorial return

Jean Paul Lal’s directorial venture, 'Nadikar', is gearing up for its release, and the makers have unveiled the first glimpse. The first teaser of the film was launched by Mammootty. The movie features Tovino Thomas in the lead role as David Padikkal, a movie star who is at the pinnacle of his career.

Directed by Lal Jr., 'Nadikar' boasts a star-studded cast including Soubin Shahir, Veena Nandakumar, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sreenath Bhasi, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Lal, and Madhupal in pivotal roles.

This film signifies Lal Jr's directorial return after a three-year hiatus. Suvin S Somasekharan penned the screenplay, with Alby serving as the cinematographer, Ratheesh Raj as the editor, and Kalai Kingson handling the action choreography. Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Allan Antony, and Anoop Venugopal are the producers of this satirical take on the cinema world.