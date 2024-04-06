'The Dictator' actor Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce divorce

Hollywood couple Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have announced their decision to divorce after more than 20 years together.

Cohen and Fisher, who married in 2010, shared the news of their split on their individual Instagram accounts. They revealed that they had jointly filed for divorce last year. The couple first met in 2001 and became engaged in 2004.

After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage," read their posts.

The two further said they have always prioritized privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy, the posts concluded.

Cohen, 52, and Fisher, 48, are parents to a 16-year-old daughter, a 13-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.

Cohen is the star of two Borat movies as well as comedies such as "The Dictator" and "Bruno". He also received acclaim for his role in 2020's Netflix movie The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Fisher is best known for starring in comedy films such as Confessions of a Shopaholic and Wedding Crashers.

