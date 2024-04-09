Sanjay Dutt clears rumours of him joining politics. 'I will be the first to announce the news, if there's any'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 09, 2024 10:35 AM IST
Sanjay Dutt requested his followers not to believe the rumours. Photo | Instagram (duttsanjay)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen in the upcoming Kannada film ‘KD - The Devil’, has denied rumours of him joining politics. The actor took to his X handle on Monday to clear the air about the reports and said he he has no intention of stepping into the arena of politics at the moment.

He requested his followers not to get carried away by the news and believe such rumours. He said he would be the first to announce the news regarding any political development in his career.

“I would like to put all the rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena, I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now," Sanjay tweeted.

On the work front, the actor also has a tentpole in the form of ‘Welcome to Jungle’ in the pipeline. The film features an ensemble cast and is a standalone sequel to ‘Welcome’ and ‘Welcome Back’.

