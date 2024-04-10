Aadujeevitham was my project initially; then I parted it to Blessy, says Lal Jose

Director Lal Jose has revealed that 'Aadujeevitham' was a film he was supposed to do, and that he had given it away to Blessy. However, at the same time, Blessy had written a script taking a year, and the story had similarities to ‘Aadujeevitham’.

In an interview with a YouTube channel, Lal Jose said Benyamin’s comments that Lal Jose did not do 'Aadujeevitham' because he had done 'Arabikatha,' stemmed from his memory loss.

“After reading the book ‘Aadujeevitham’, I went to Bahrain and met Benyamin. I said I would like to do the film and Benyamin was happy. The LJ Films Company was first registered to do that film. I couldn’t do that movie alone. I intended to cast a newcomer in the lead. If a big actor is taken on board for the film for so long, there will be date clashes. Effecting changes in the body will be difficult. That's why I thought of another actor. I had in mind a man from the Delhi School of Drama for the purpose.

A magazine then carried a news item saying Lal Jose was making a film based on this novel. “It seems sourced from Benyamin… That's when Blessy called me.”

"How are things? Have you made much headway? If not, can you give it to me?" he asked me. He said that the script he wrote in a year's time had similarities to ‘Aadujeevitham’. I told Blessy to have a word with Benyamin. Later, I felt that Benyamin preferred it being done by Blessy. That's why I gave it up.

“These things happened 14 years ago. I didn't plan this film the way it has come out. I knew that Blessy could do it well. If I had done the film, I would have needed Benyamin's help to write the script. Blessy also knows how to write. I can't afford to spend 14 years on a film like Blessy. I'm someone facing financial difficulties in life.

“I've seen that Blessy has gone through so many hardships while doing the film. Only he can complete the film with such patience and perseverance. It is because of his lapse in memory that Benyamin says that I did not do Aadujeevitham because I did Arabikkatha. In 2008, the novel Aadujeevitham was released. Arabikatha is a film that was completed in 2006," Lal Jose pointed out.