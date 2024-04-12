Prarthana Indrajith trolled over 'Periyone' rendition from 'Aadujeevitham'

A R Rahman's 'Periyone' song from the Prithviraj starrer Aadujeevitham has been creating waves ever since its release. Especially on the occasion of Eid, the song gained momentum. Prithviraj's niece, Prarthana Indrajith, daughter of Indrajith and Poornima, paid tribute to the song by posting a video of herself singing it. The video quickly went viral, amassing over 25 lakh views on Instagram.

Notable figures from the industry, including Saniya Iyappan, Vinay Forrt, and Sshivada, expressed their admiration in the comment section. Jithin Raj, the original singer of 'Periyone' for the movie, also chimed in with his thoughts.

However, despite the positive reception from celebrities, it appears that Prarthana's rendition of the song didn't resonate well with all netizens. Several comments under the post criticized her performance, with some accusing her of 'ruining' the song. One user even remarked, "You should not have done this to your brother," while another took a playful jab, referencing Prithviraj's popular song from Puthiya Mugham, 'Kaane Kaane', with the comment, "Puthiya Mughowww."