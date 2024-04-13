Miffed over the unauthorised access to the memory card, which is crucial evidence in the 2017 actress attack case which involves Pulsur Suni as the prime accused and actor Dileep as one of the accused, the survivor posted a resentful statement on her Instagram handle.

Referring to the report of judicial investigation on the change in the hash value of the memory card, the survivor expressed deep grief and said it's "...it's tragically shocking!!'

Hash values are unique numerical values that identify the contents of files after cryptographic algorithms have processed files' contents. It's like fingerprints for files. The value of the hash will also change significantly if the contents of a file are modified.

The survivor obtained the report after she approached the Kerala High Court when the judicial probe had confirmed unauthorised access to the memory card.

"Since privacy is the fundamental right of a person in this country, the numerous changes in the hash value of the memory card containing the visuals in the court's possession makes it clear what I was denied is the right bestowed on me by the constitution of this country," she wrote, "And it is very scary to know that my privacy is not currently safe in this court."

A court is supposed to fortify justice around a victim but when such a heinous experience is meted out to the victim from the same court, it is the wounded ones who are shattered, while the perpetrators of the crime still revel, she said in the post.

However, the survivor expressed hope that the time of truthful judges has not ended yet and that she would continue her fight until she gets "justice".

In 2023, the High Court directed the Ernakulam District and Sessions Judge to conduct a fact-finding enquiry on the allegations raised by the survivor in the 2017 actor sexual assault case pertaining to unauthorized access and copy and transfer of the visuals from the memory card and pen drive relating to the incident while it was in court custody.