Uorfi Javed steps out in 100 kg blue-coloured gown

Mumbai: Social media sensation Uorfi Javed who is known for her unconventional dressing style turned heads on Saturday as she stepped out in a blue-coloured sheer gown. The dress reportedly weighed 100 kilograms.

Uorfi was assisted by at least 10 of her team members as she stepped down from a tempo to pose for the paparazzi. Uorfi, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’, said that it took two to three months to make the entire outfit, and it was made by 10–11 people.

Meanwhile, the actor announced her new title ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’ a few weeks ago. The show, which will stream on Prime Video, is based on her life and is directed by Sandeep Kukreja.

At the launch event in Mumbai, Uorfi said: "A lot of people were suggesting a lot of things. Someone was saying, do a movie, others were saying, 'do a dating show.' I was not getting any offers for movies. Though I am not a choreographer, I was planning my next move. In my personal life, you can find many genres - drama, trauma, love, there's spice and violence. My life has everything. So I thought, ‘I should do a reality show on my own life’.”

(With IANS inputs)