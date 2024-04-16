Mumbai: Veteran actor Mumtaz has criticised Zeenat Aman for her relationship advice suggesting that couples should live together before marriage. According to the actor, her 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' co-star Zeenat should be careful making such statements considering the fact that 'her marriage was a living hell' though she had married her husband Mazhar Khan after 'knowing him for years'.

"Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par (Take Zeenat for example)… She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships,” she said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Zeenat had shared her view about relationships in a recent Instagram post, while sharing photos of herself. "On a different note, one of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here's a personal opinion I haven't previously shared - if you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married," she said in the post.

Zeenat further revealed that she has given the same advice to her sons-- Azaan and Zahaan. "This is the same advice l've always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test," the post read.

"It's easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible?" she further said in the post.

"I'm aware that Indian society is a little uptight about 'living in sin' but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge?," concluded Zeenat.

(With IANS inputs)