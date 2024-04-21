Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to move into renovated LA home worth Rs 1,600 crore: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are preparing to settle into their newly renovated Los Angeles residence, according to a report by The Sun US. The property, which had previously forced the couple out due to mould issues, now appears rejuvenated in recent aerial photographs. The renovated property is valued at Rs 1600 crores, according to reports.

The Hollywood Hills mansion, where Priyanka and Nick, married since 2018, reside with their two-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, appears nearly complete in the latest aerial images as revealed by The Sun US.

Following their displacement from the residence, Priyanka and Nick had taken legal action against the mould infestation, as reported by Page Six in February 2024. They had purchased the house in 2019, shortly after their extravagant wedding in Rajasthan in December 2018, just before it became 'virtually unlivable'.