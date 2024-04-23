Grace Antony who played Simi, the wife of Fahadh Faasil's psychotic character Shammi in 'Kumbalangi Nights', is now a fan of Ranga. Grace took to Instagram to enact a viral scene from the movie 'Aavesham,' which hit theatres on April 11.

In the video, Grace can be seen imitating Ranga as he breaks into a dance with 'Karinkaliyalle' playing in the background. Grace keeps a straight face while she leans on to one side of the pillar. She then breaks into a huge smile as she leans to the other side. She posted the video with the caption: Ranga, hangover.

Many people found the expressions hilarious and appreciated the actor for posting the fun reel. Others expressed happiness on seeing Shammi's wife becoming a fan of Ranga. “If there's a part two, Jithu Madhavan has to cast you as Ranga's wife,” wrote one netizen

Grace is known for playing both humourous and serious roles onscreen. She brought life to Simi's character in 'Kumbalangi Nights' and executed her roles well in 'Kanakam Kamini Kalaham' and 'Thamasha'.

'Aavesham', meanwhile, is Jithu Madhavan's second film after the superhit movie 'Romancham'. Fahadh plays Ranga, a gangster in the movie, which revolves around three college students who are trying to exact revenge on their abusive seniors.