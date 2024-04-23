Shah Rukh Khan, who made Zinda Banda from 'Jawan' a hit, was all praise for his Mollywood counterpart and veteran actor Mohanlal after a video of him grooving to the track went viral on social media. The superstar dazzled the audience with his electrifying dance performance to Shah Rukh Khan's song at an award show held in Kochi.

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Thanku Mohanlal sir for making this song the most special for me now. Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love u sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda!!! (sic)'.

Mohanlal thanked Shah Rukh Khan for his kind words.“Dear SRK, nobody can do it like you! You are and always will be the OG Zinda Banda in your classic, inimitable style. Thanks for your kind words," he wrote. He also humorously asked, “Also, just dinner? Why not groove to some Zinda Banda over breakfast too.”

In a video shared by Mohanlal's fan page on X, the actor was spotted donning a cheetah-printed shirt paired with a brown leather jacket and pants as he delivered a high-energy performance on stage. 'Zinda Banda' was one of the hit songs from Atlee's blockbuster action film released in 2023.

Adding to the excitement, Mohanlal also treated the audience to a performance on Rajinikanth's iconic song 'Hukum' from the movie 'Jailer'. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mohanlal has commenced shooting for Tharun Moorthy's upcoming film titled 'L360'. The film kick-started its production on Monday, marking Mohanlal's 360th movie milestone. He will be reuniting with actress Shobana for this project, promising an exciting collaboration for fans to anticipate.