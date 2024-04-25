Mallika Sukumaran urges Keralites to support BJP candidates, gets trolled

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 25, 2024 10:21 AM IST
Mallika Sukumaran. Photo: Instagram

Actor Mallika Sukumaran recently appeared in a campaign video released by the Bharatiya Janata Party. In the video, she urged the people of Kerala to heed the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vote for a 'good share of the candidates' recommended by him for the upcoming April 26 polling. Expressing her profound respect for the Prime Minister, she called for backing the candidates of the National Democratic Alliance in Kerala.

However, Mallika's video received a wave of criticism from netizens. Many took issue with her alignment with the party, with one user questioning, "Is this what Prithviraj has to say too?" Another user commented, "We are letting you be because you are Prithviraj's mother." Yet another user remarked, "As if we are going to vote for BJP when you tell." It seems that Mallika's campaign for the party has failed to make a positive impact on the public.
As of now, Mallika's sons and fellow actors, Prithviraj and Indrajith, have not publicly responded to the matter.

