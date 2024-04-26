Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘discussing marriage’ after years of dating: Reports

Actress Zendaya and Tom Holland have allegedly been discussing the possibility of marriage, as indicated by a source. According to people.com, the source stated, "There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality." The pair first connected while filming their trilogy of Spider-Man movies. Despite their on-screen chemistry, they have chosen to keep their romantic relationship away from the public eye.

"They are not the kind of stars who put their lives out there on social media for the most part," explained the source.

"Both are private," said the source, who added that the attention on them while in the public eye "has never been easy or comfortable for either of them."

Zendaya's film 'Challengers' is set to release, and Holland, who stars in 'Romeo and Juliet' on London's West End in May.

"Work is important to both, and that keeps them busy now," added the source.

