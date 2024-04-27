Malayalam hit 'Manjummel Boys' locks its OTT release date

Malayalam survival thriller 'Manjummel Boys' is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting May 5, as announced by the streaming platform on Saturday. The film, written and directed by Chidambaram, premiered in theatres on February 22 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, garnering praise from both audiences and critics alike.

'Manjummel Boys' also became the highest-grossing Malayalam film by earning over Rs 200 crore and surpassing the record set by '2018', India's official entry to 2024 Academy Awards.

In a press release, Disney+ Hotstar said the film will be available on its platform in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Based on a true incident and produced by Parava Films, 'Manjummel Boys' revolves around a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi who decide to have a vacation in Kodaikanal.

Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu round out the cast of the film.

(With PTI inputs)