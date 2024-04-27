Neeraj Madhav pulls plug on UK tour, cites mistreatment from event organisers 

Neeraj Madhav's UK music tour abruptly ended due to alleged unprofessional behaviour and mistreatment by event organizers. In a recent Instagram post, Madhav detailed a series of unfortunate incidents, including rude behaviour, verbal abuse, and an alleged attempted physical assault directed towards him and his team during an event in Dublin.

Madhav stated in an Instagram post, "Leaving London with a heavy heart. Worst experience ever. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to complete my UK tour. Anybody booked your tickets to see me perform, please get refund."

He further said, "It is with a heavy heart that we must address the recent unfortunate events surrounding our involvement with Blackjack Pvt Ltd based in London.We feel compelled to share our side of the story to ensure transparency and to shed light on the unprofessional conduct exhibited by the event organizers."

Madhav revealed that throughout their interactions with the event organizers, they encountered multiple challenges and frustrations. Despite their best efforts to collaborate and overcome obstacles, they were met with disrespect, verbal abuse, and derogatory language.

"These actions culminated in a heated altercation on the night of the event in Dublin," Madhav explained. "Derogatory terms were directed towards our team, including myself and our manager, and even attempted physical attacks. If it was not for the people gathered around, we would've got hurt."