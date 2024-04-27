Priyanka’s daughter Malti Marie designated ‘chief troublemaker’ on ‘Head of State’ set

Malti Marie, the daughter of Priyanka Chopra, has earned the playful title of 'chief troublemaker' on the set of her mother's upcoming project. Priyanka delighted fans by sharing an Instagram story featuring an ID card with a QR code and Malti's picture. The card humorously dubbed her as 'Malti Chief Troublemaker' while also displaying 'Head of State' at the top. On Friday, Priyanka treated her followers to a series of images capturing precious moments with Malti Marie on the sets in France, where she is reportedly filming for the movie.

In the pictures, Priyanka could be seen sharing laughter with little Malti sitting on her lap, surrounded by other crew members.

Another image captured Priyanka engaging in playful moments with her daughter, accompanied by love and an emotional emoji.

The film also features Idris Elba and John Cena and is an action-comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller.

