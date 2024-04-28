Engineering students' viral dance to 'Illuminati' song takes internet by storm

The 'Illuminati' song from Aavesham has captured the hearts of Kerala's youth, sparking a viral sensation across social media platforms. A stunning video featuring students from Thrissur Engineering College grooving to the dance-music cover has been circulating widely. In the video's caption, the students express their admiration for Illuminati's music director, Sushin Shyam, and singer Dabzee, attributing their performance to the spirit of enjoying Aavesham. The song for the video is sung by Abhinand Babu G, adding to its appeal.

Aavesham, released on April 11, swiftly ascended to the Rs 100 crore club within three weeks of its premiere. The infectious 'Illuminati' song, a standout track from the film, has garnered over 15 million views on YouTube. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, 'Aavesham' marks his second directorial venture after the superhit 'Romancham.'

Like its predecessor, 'Aavesham' is also set in Bengaluru, focusing on the lives of three college students—Bibi, Santhan, and Aju—who join Ranga's gang to confront their intimidating seniors. The film boldly reintroduces Fahadh as 'Ranga,' showcasing his dynamic portrayal and setting the stage for his intense performance.