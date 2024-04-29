Mohanlal shares sweet anniversary message for wife Suchitra as couple celebrates 36 years together

Superstar Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra recently celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary together. The couple marked this joyous occasion with their son Pranav Mohanlal and a few close relatives.

Mohanlal took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Suchitra, captioning it, 'Happy Anniversary, my love! Cheers to many more years of love and happiness.'

Last year, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in Japan. The actor shared a picture with Suchitra, accompanied by a sweet note on his social media account, "From Tokyo with love: Celebrating 35 years of love & soulmateship!"

The couple tied the knot on 28th April 1988 in Thiruvananthapuram. Currently, Mohanlal is shooting for his 360th movie with director Tharun Moorthy. Dubbed 'L360', the movie also stars Shobana alongside Mohanlal.