What is Ranga's real name? Jithu Madhavan shares a picture of the reel-life gangster's driving license on Instagram

Is 'Ranga' the real name of Fahadh's character Ranga in the Jithu Madhavan directorial 'Aavesham'? Apparently, it's not. Jithu took to Instagram and posted a picture of Ranga's driving license, revealing his real name to be 'Ranjith Gangadharan.' Additionally, the picture disclosed Ranga's date of birth.

Jithu captioned the picture with a dialogue from the movie, adding an extra layer of intrigue. According to the license, Ranga is 46 years old. The name 'Rangs' is derived from the first two letters of Ranjith Gangadharan's name.

With Ranga's real name now unveiled, netizens started speculating about Amban's true identity in the comments section. One user suggested, 'Maybe Amban's real name is Ambai Anilkumar,' while another found a connection, remarking, 'Wait a sec! So Ranga and I are Aries buddies'?

'Aavesham,' which premiered on April 11, continues its successful run in theatres. Remarkably, the movie joined the Rs 100 crore club within three weeks of its release.

'Aavesham' marks Jithu Madhavan's second directorial venture after the superhit 'Romancham.' Like its predecessor, 'Aavesham' is also set in Bengaluru, focusing on the lives of three college students—Bibi, Santhan, and Aju—who join Ranga's gang to confront their intimidating seniors. The film boldly reintroduces Fahadh as 'Ranga,' showcasing his dynamic portrayal and setting the stage for his intense and captivating performance.