Samantha surprises fans on 37th birthday with first production announcement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday, marking the occasion with a special surprise for her fans. She announced the first film from her home production, Tralala Moving Pictures, adding to the excitement. Alongside the announcement, Samantha shared the poster and motion video of her upcoming film, revealing a ferocious look that has captured people's attention. The film, titled Bangaram, has piqued curiosity, although further details remain undisclosed. Nevertheless, fans rejoice as Samantha breaks her seven-month hiatus from acting with this announcement.

In the first look of 'Bangaram,' Samantha impresses audiences with her fierce appearance, a sensation currently dominating social media discussions. Her caption, 'Not everything has to be shiny to be golden, Bangaram will start soon,' further amplifies the anticipation surrounding the project. Apart from 'Bangaram,' Samantha is gearing up for the release of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny,' directed by Raj and DK, featuring Varun Dhawan alongside her.