Justin Bieber tears up in his Instagram pictures leaving fans worried

Justin Bieber, in a recent social media post, was seen breaking down in tears without his wife, Hailey Bieber, by his side. The singer took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing a series of photos in a carousel post on the platform. One of the images captured the emotional moment of the 'Baby' hitmaker, as reported by 'Mirror.co.uk'. Giving fans a glimpse into his daily life, Justin shared 10 recent pictures as part of a photo dump.

But midway through the selection of photos, Justin caught fans off-guard with two photos that saw tears streaming down his face.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', the front-facing camera was very close up, with the tears incredibly visible.

Justin's high emotions were also apparent. Fans were quick to spot how his wife, Hailey, 27, wasn't included in his post.

Although she did leave a comment under it, with her making a joke that her husband is a "pretty crier".

In the comment section, fans were quick to pick up on the crying snaps and Hailey's comment.

One person said: "Are you okay bro?" while another speculated: "Is that a sign?" which seemingly referenced the recent split rumours that have plagued the pair.

"I think he and Hailey might be in a bit of a crisis," someone else said, while another penned: "Justin, what happened? Why are you crying?"

Back in March, divorce rumours were going wild on social media, with this forcing Hailey to take to her Instagram to clear up any speculation of a possible split.

"Just FYI, the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100 per cent of the time wrong (sic)," she penned at the time.

She went on to add that the claims are "made out of thin air" and "come from the land of delusion".

(With inputs from IANS)