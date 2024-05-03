Malavika Jayaram, daughter of Malayalam actor couple Jayaram-Parvathy, tied the knot with Navaneeth Gireesh at the Guruvayur temple here on Friday. Malavika, who completed her undergraduation in Stella Maris College, did her Masters in Sports Management in Wales.



Navaneeth, a native of Palakkad, works as a chartered accountant in the UK. He is the son of Gireesh Menon, a member of the Keezheppat family of Nenmara, Palakkad, and a former UN official, and Vatsa.

Malavika's engagement had taken place in Madikeri, Coorg district, Karnataka in December. Many people could not attend the ceremony at the time, due to the heavy flood in Chennai. Malavika revealed her love interest through social media, introducing her fiance to her fans in a post extending birthday greetings to him. Jayaram later introduced Navaneeth Gireesh while sharing a photo of him and Malavika from their engagement ceremony in December.