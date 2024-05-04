Dileep's daughter Meenakshi charms cameras at Malavika Jayaram's wedding reception

Our Correspondent
Published: May 04, 2024 09:55 AM IST
Snaps from Malavika Jayaram's wedding reception. Photo: Youtube

Actor Jayaram's daughter, Malavika, tied the knot with Navaneeth Gireesh in a ceremony held at Guruvayur temple. The wedding was attended by prominent personalities from the film industry, including actor Dileep and his family. Dileep, accompanied by his wife Kavya Madhavan and daughters Meenakshi and Mahalakshmi, graced the occasion.

Meenakshi, the youngest daughter of Dileep and Kavya, captured the attention of media as she walked alongside her father in traditional attire. A video of her interacting with Dileep and playfully reacting to the cameras quickly went viral on social media platforms.

Following the wedding, a reception was hosted at a hotel in Thrissur, where only close friends and family were invited to celebrate the joyous occasion. The function was graced by notable figures including the Chief Minister of Kerala, actor Mohanlal, and actor Suresh Gopi along with his wife, Radhika.

RELATED ARTICLES

Malavika's engagement took place in Madikeri, Coorg district, Karnataka in December. Many people could not attend the ceremony at the time, due to the heavy flood in Chennai. Malavika revealed her love interest through social media, introducing her fiance to her fans in a post extending birthday greetings to him. Jayaram later introduced Navaneeth Gireesh while sharing a photo of him and Malavika from their engagement ceremony in December.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT