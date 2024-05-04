Dileep's daughter Meenakshi charms cameras at Malavika Jayaram's wedding reception

Actor Jayaram's daughter, Malavika, tied the knot with Navaneeth Gireesh in a ceremony held at Guruvayur temple. The wedding was attended by prominent personalities from the film industry, including actor Dileep and his family. Dileep, accompanied by his wife Kavya Madhavan and daughters Meenakshi and Mahalakshmi, graced the occasion.

Meenakshi, the youngest daughter of Dileep and Kavya, captured the attention of media as she walked alongside her father in traditional attire. A video of her interacting with Dileep and playfully reacting to the cameras quickly went viral on social media platforms.

Following the wedding, a reception was hosted at a hotel in Thrissur, where only close friends and family were invited to celebrate the joyous occasion. The function was graced by notable figures including the Chief Minister of Kerala, actor Mohanlal, and actor Suresh Gopi along with his wife, Radhika.

Malavika's engagement took place in Madikeri, Coorg district, Karnataka in December. Many people could not attend the ceremony at the time, due to the heavy flood in Chennai. Malavika revealed her love interest through social media, introducing her fiance to her fans in a post extending birthday greetings to him. Jayaram later introduced Navaneeth Gireesh while sharing a photo of him and Malavika from their engagement ceremony in December.