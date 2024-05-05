Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu team up for action-comedy 'GRRR'; teaser out

Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu are set to star in the upcoming film 'GRRR', directed by Jay K, known for his work in 'Ezra'. The teaser hints at a blend of humour and danger, as it shows Kunchacko Boban's character leaping into a lion's enclosure.

The majority of the filming for 'GRRR' took place in Kannur, with scenes also shot at the zoo and surrounding areas of Thiruvananthapuram. While the zoo plays a role in the story, Jay K emphasized in interviews that the film primarily focuses on the dynamics of interpersonal relationships within a comedic narrative.

Joining the lead actors are Rajesh Madhavan, Shruti Ramachandran, Anagha, and Shobi Thilakan. Cineholix is co-producing the film alongside Shaji Nadesan and Arya under the banner of August Cinemas.