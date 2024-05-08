'Game of Thrones' actor Ian Gelder passes away five months after being diagnosed with cancer

Ian Gelder, the British actor who brought Kevan Lannister to life in the popular fantasy series 'Game of Thrones' passed away on Tuesday. He was 74. The actor was part of several television programmes and stage shows throughout his career. He found fame with TV series' like 'Torchwood: Children of Earth,' among others. His role as Kevan, younger brother of Lord Tywin Lannister, was memorable.

The actor's husband and British actor Ben Daniels broke the news of the actor's death on Instagram. According to him, Ian had been suffering from bile duct cancer, which was diagnosed in December last year.

“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder. Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast. He was my absolute rock and we’d been partners for more than 30 years. If we weren’t together we spoke to each other everyday.

He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being. He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light. I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without him by my side. He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self pity. Ever. He was remarkable and will be so missed. This pic was taken at Christmas time after I’d got him out of hospital and even though he’d gone through the worst three weeks there you can still see his joy and love shining through. Rest well my sweet Chianni. Xxxx,” wrote Ben.